Hundreds queue as new TK Maxx store opens in Sheffield

An eagerly awaited new superstore has opened for the first time in Sheffield today - with hundreds of people queueing ahead of its opening.

The branch of Homesense and TK Maxx at Norton opened its doors to huge crowds of excited shoppers on the St James’ Retail Park.

The store opened its doors for the first time this morning.

Together under one roof, both brands operate an exciting ‘off price’ concept which will offer Sheffield shoppers big brands, one-off designer gems and an eclectic and ever-changing mix of branded homeware and fashion all up to 60% less than the RRP.

Queues snaked around the outside of the new store, off Bochum Parkway with plenty keen to get an early glimpse of the new store.

A Homesense and TK Maxx spokesperson said: “We are delighted to finally open our doors to the shoppers of Sheffield. We greeted excited shoppers this morning as they headed in to discover the unique homeware finds on offer.

"Our rapidly changing assortments create a treasure trove shopping experience that our customers love and we are so excited to share it with Sheffield. We encourage shoppers to stop by often to find eclectic and branded homeware, always at amazing value.”