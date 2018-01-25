Hundreds pay respects at Holocaust Memorial Day event in Sheffield

Have your say

Hundreds of people packed into Sheffield’s Winter Gardens to pay their respects at a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

A candlelit vigil was preceded by a series of short films and speakers at the event included the Lord Mayor Coun Anne Murphy, Raddi Golomb from the Sheffield Jewish Orthodox Community and Network and Disability Sheffield.

Hundreds of people paid their respects at the event.

The theme for this year’s event was: ‘The power of words’.

Sheffield and District Reform Jewish Congregation will hold a special live music event on Sunday to mark the annual day of remembrance.

‘Mir Zaynen Do! We Are Here!’ will be held at the central United Reform Church 60 Norfolk Street, on Sunday, January 28 from 7.30pm.

Tickets bought in advance cost £4.50 per person or on the door will cost £6.

Visit www.sheffield.gov.uk for more information on the event.