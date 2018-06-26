Hundreds of walkers take part in fundraising challenge to bring revolutionary medical imaging to Yorkshire

Students, staff, and friends of the University of Sheffield have taken part in a marathon walk across the Peak District to raise vital funds for the Sheffield Scanner appeal.

More than 350 people took part in the 26.2 mile challenge with the hopes of raising thousands of pounds to help to bring the first MRI-PET scanner to Yorkshire.

The scanner, which will be one of only eight in the UK, will transform research into a number of devastating diseases including Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart and lung disease, Parkinson’s, stroke and Motor Neurone Disease.

The determined walkers set off on the marathon circular-route from The Shiny Sheff Pub on Crimicar Lane in Lodgemoor at 7am last Friday, June 22.

They then headed to the Peak District, following a route around Stanage Edge, Derwent Edge, Low Bradfield and Loxley Valley before finishing at the University campus.

Ahead of the challenge Lizzie Ellen, Communications Officer at the University of Sheffield, said: “The scanner will have a life-changing impact on thousands of people across the region by helping to accelerate pioneering research into a number of devastating diseases.

“It is quite daunting to think we will be walking for around nine hours and covering a marathon-length distance of 26 miles.

“This is the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on. I’ve probably not been on as many training walks as I should have, but I am determined to cross the finish line in order to help raise as much money for the appeal as possible.”

The University of Sheffield launched the Sheffield Scanner appeal in March 2017. The revolutionary MRI-PET scanner combines the simultaneous power of whole body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in a single image, providing the most detailed information about the organs, tissues and structures in the body and how well they are functioning.

The superior images will enhance researchers’ knowledge about diseases and allow them to identify faster and better ways to detect, treat and prevent them. This will accelerate discoveries from the laboratory into clinical trials to develop new therapies and better outcomes for patients.

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield and Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), said: “The chances are, your life, or that of someone close to you, has been affected by medical research.

“With this innovative imaging technology, our ambition is to develop new knowledge and treatments for patients more rapidly.

“The University of Sheffield is an outstanding centre for health research and is committed to finding new solutions to the significant health challenges facing us today. We have won worldwide acclaim for our work so far but to achieve even more, we need your help.”

To donate to the Sheffield Scanner appeal visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sheffielduni/sheffieldscanner