Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit campaigners march on London as pro-Leave rally is held in Yorkshire 

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit campaigners have gathered in central London calling for a second referendum, as a pro-Leave rally is held in Yorkshire.

The People's Vote March set off from Park Lane at midday and is due to end in a rally in Parliament Square.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has spoken at a rally organised by Leave Means Leave at the Harrogate Convention Centre this afternoon.

Sadiq Khan addresses the crowds at the People's Vote march in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and celebrity chef Delia Smith have spoken at the rally of the People’s Vote March.

Organisers say 600,000 people have turned out for the People’s Vote march.

Simon Chater is part of the Devon for Europe group, which arranged eight coaches to bring campaigners to London for the event.

The 69-year-old from South Devon said: "This is the first time in my life I've been political."

Around 600,000 are believed to have taken part in the People's Vote march in London today

He said 400 people had travelled in coaches arranged by the group, with some leaving Devon at 6am.

Marching under the "Islanders for Europe" sign, Glenn Kobanny said he had travelled from the Isle of Wight this morning to be part of the protest.

The 52-year-old, originally from the island, said: "It's just a load of nonsense, it was a bunch of lies to begin with.

"I'm sorry that people fell for the lies but we speak to leavers as much as we talk to remainers and they're just as fed up with it as well."

Delia Smith is among the speakers at the rally of the People's Vote march

Many of his group took three types of transport to be in London today, travelling by bus, boat and train.

Theresa May visited an arts exhibition in her constituency of Maidenhead today while anti-Brexit protesters gathered for the People's Vote march.

Titled Maidenhead And Me, the exhibition featured work by locals with different perspectives of the town.

One of the works was called Bridge Over Troubled Brexit Waters and depicted Mrs May carrying a cross over a river of bad Brexit headlines.

The Prime Minister refused to answer questions about the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and whether or not the UK would suspend arms sales to the Gulf state now it has confirmed Mr Khashoggi is dead.

Emma Stevens and Emily Longman are two of the students leading the march behind a People's Vote banner.

Miss Longman, 20, said she was four months too young to vote in the referendum.

She said: "We're both Spanish students due to study abroad next year, but no one knows what will happen with Erasmus funding."

Miss Stevens, also 20, said: "We don't want the other European countries to hold the same view [of leaving the EU]."

Joe Trickey, from Croydon, is celebrating his 83rd birthday at the march.

He said: "I believe very strongly in the EU as a place of peace and strength.

"Going out puts us in isolation and leaving isn't about trade deals, it's about our values."

Mr Trickey is protesting alongside his daughter, who is holding a sign about his birthday, and plans to celebrate afterwards with "a glass of wine".

Thousands of campaigners are marching through central London, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan joining the young voters group holding a People's Vote banner.

David Mitchell, chairman of the Enfield Liberal Democrat group, said the group of protesters at Saturday's march is twice as many than at the march in June.

The 37-year-old said: "I think it's due partly to how the negotiations have gone in the past six months, but it's also a credit to the European movement who have really got themselves organised."

He added that he is representing Enfield at today's march.

He said: "Enfield overwhelmingly voted to stay in the EU and we want to make it clear that Enfield is committed to staying in the European Union.

"The polls are showing that we voted to have a go at this process, it hasn't worked, so now the people need to have a say on how we're going with it.

"It's now or never really, we're getting to crunch time."

Actor Andy Serkis is marching alongside thousands in central London, with his 14-year-old son Louis and wife Lorraine Ashbourne.

The Lord Of The Rings actor said he is supporting the protest as he believes there should be a second referendum "now that people are more informed".

The 54-year-old said: "The will of the people doesn't have to stand still, it's not an immovable thing that is fixed.

"The will of the people is now, it's people expressing their points of view in a more informed state."

Serkis also expressed concern for the film industry if the UK were to leave the EU.

He said: "There's free movement between the European countries and we've attracted a lot of industry here as a result and that could be seriously damaged, which is the same for a lot of industries."