Administrators at PwC have failed to find a buyer and warn majority of shops will go

The majority of Wilko stores will close - including potentially five in Sheffield - ‘within weeks’, a union says.

Administrators at PwC told the GMB union there was ‘no longer any prospect’ the majority of the business would be saved after failing to find a buyer.

Some stores may be bought individually or as part of larger packages, but significant job losses are now expected, they said.

Shops in Sheffield include Haymarket in the city centre - which includes a large Post Office - Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks, Malin Bridge and St James Retail Park at Norton. They continue to trade and staff will be paid “in the immediate term,” PwC says.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, blamed Wilko bosses.

He said: “We will fight to ensure they are held accountable for the simple reason our members deserve so much better.

“GMB will not forget the incompetence that has led to this collapse and will we not forget the dividends paid to the millionaires who gambled your jobs on their whims. “

In accounts for the financial year ending January 29 2022, Wilko owed £41.4m to creditors and incurred a loss of £29.9m, according to Michael Lynch at DMH Stallard, an insolvency and business restructuring firm.

PwC said it was clear interested parties only wanted parts of the business.

Administrator Jane Steer said: “Sadly, it is therefore likely that there will be redundancies and store closures and it has today been necessary to update employee representatives.”