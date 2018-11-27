Hundreds of Sheffield United fans could face travel chaos on return from Brentford trip 

Have your say

Sheffield United fans have been warned they could face huge disruptions on their return trip from Brentford tonight.

The Blades have sold over 1,000 tickets for tonight’s clash against Brentford with terrace tickets only available now on turnstiles.

Sheffield Parkway

However, fans may face difficulty returning to Sheffield later tonight as the Sheffield Parkway will be closed inbound from 10pm.

Streets Ahead have warned that they will be carrying out road surfacing work on two sections of the A57 Sheffield Parkway .

The road will be closed inbound only between Parkway Drive and Derek Dooley Way from 10pm until 6am.

Diversions will be in place but Streets Ahead have advised motorists to leave extra time for their journey.

Road surfacing will also be taking place on the Europa Link from Sheffield Parkway to Wood Lane with the road closed from 8pm-6am.

Fans will be making the 350-mile round trip to Griffin Park with the game expected to finish at around at around 9.30pm.

With the journey back expected to take over three hours, the road closure could have a major impact on their trip.

Sheffield United were allocated 490 seats and 1,050 terrace tickets for the match tonight.