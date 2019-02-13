Hundreds of Sheffield girls take part in 10 million-strong global Girlguiding event

More than 500 Girlguides from all over Sheffield are to take part in a 10 million-strong worldwide celebration of the international movement.

On Sunday, February 17, Girlguiding Sheffield will take over the University of Sheffield’s Octagon Centre to celebrate World Thinking Day, an annual event that has taken place every February since 1926.

Photo: Girlguiding UK.

This year’s event in Sheffield is themed around activities which represent the five world centres for Girlguiding - the UK, India, Switzerland, Africa and Mexico - and will include salsa and morris dancing, African drumming, yoga and an indoor planetarium.

There will also be ice-cream making, Babybel racing and Indian sweet making before the event closes with a pretend indoor campfire complete with traditional songs.

“There will be lots going on in those four hours,” said Samantha Jessop, of Girlguiding Sheffield.

“It has been great to be involved in organising the event. It is hard work, especially in our own time, but as long as we know everyone enjoys themselves doing the activities, learning new skills and has fun it makes it all worthwhile.

Photo: Girlguiding UK.

“We are very grateful to all volunteers who have made this possible and to the activity instructors who are coming along.”

World Thinking Day gets its name from an event first held to mark the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Scout and Guide Movement, and his wife Olave, who served as World Chief Guide.

It is billed as a day when Guides all over the world gather to think of each other and celebrate their worldwide sisterhood.

Samantha said that far from declining in popularity, the Girlguiding movement is enjoying a renaissance in Sheffield as girls flock to join the historic outward-bound organisation.

“It will be a great advert for Girlguiding,” she said.

“There are currently 4,000 Girlguides in Sheffield and there are still waiting lists to join. And we are always looking for more volunteers so more girls can enjoy being Guides.”

If someone you know is interested in becoming a Guide or you would like to become a volunteer, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk or phone 0800 169 5901.