Hundreds of people gathered at Barker’s Pool outside Sheffield City Hall on Saturday (August 10).

Speakers from unions, solidarity groups, and faith communities addressed the crowd.

“Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” was one chant which has become more familiar in the last week.

Peaceful demonstrations have taken place since Sunday (August 4) to show solidarity with those targeted in the riot in Rotherham on the same day.

Windows were smashed at the Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way, believed to have been housing up to 200 asylum seekers.

One video of the chaos showed a bin on fire being pushed into the side of the building.

Five men and one boy, aged 16, have pleaded guilty to violent disorder since the incident. One man pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker.

The clips in the video above show hundreds demonstrating peacefully this weekend.