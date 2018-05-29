Hundreds of mourners expected at boxer Scott Westgarth's funeral in Sheffield today

The funeral of tragic boxer Scott Westgarth will take place in Sheffield later today.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to pay their respects to the tragic boxer at Grenoside Crematorium at 2pm.

Westgarth, 31, died on February 25 at Doncaster Dome after winning a 10-round light heavyweight bout. It is thought he suffered a brain injury.



His trainer, Glyn Rhodes, has urged those attending his funeral to get their early as it's 'going to be a busy place'.

Friends, family and gym-mates are expected to fill the crematorium during the emotional service with his mother Rebecca, expecting a packed building.

She said: "I’ve been told the crematorium seats 120, there is room for 40 standing and they have speakers for those outside.”

Scott, who trained at Sheffield Boxing Centre, worked as a chef at Sheffield's Royal Victoria Holiday Inn and had just bought a house with his partner Natalie.

The boxer, originally from the North East, didn't take up the sport until the age of 24 before beating Dec Spelman in an English title eliminator.

However, after the bout, concerns were raised for Scott with the boxer looking in clear discomfort and appearing unsteady on his feet.

After falling ill in the changing room, Scott was rushed to hospital but died the next day after reportedly suffering a bleed on the brain.