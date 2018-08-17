Hundreds of fans line the streets as celebs arrive for Barry Chuckle's funeral

Have your say

Fans are lining the streets of Rotherham to pay their respects to the beloved Barry Chuckle.

The 73-year-old, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, died on August 5.

Barry and Paul Chuckle - Yui Mok//PA Wire

His funeral will take place today at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

The stadium is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents.

Hundreds of people have already turned up to the line the streets around the ground to celebrate Barry's life.

Famous faces like the Nolan sisters and Roy Chubby Brown have arrived to pay tribute to the star who found fame performing alongside brother Paul.

Ronnie Moore, Don Maclean and John Altman have also been spotted at the funeral.

A statement from the Elliott family said: "As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium.

"There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only.

"We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned."



