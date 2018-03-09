Hundreds of cannabis plants found in Sheffield drug den

Three hundred cannabis plants have been seized after a police raid in Sheffield.

Officers swooped at a house in Page Hall and found plants growing in a number of rooms, including the bathroom.

Police officers found a cannabis factory in Page Hall Sheffield, this morning

CRIME: Killers of Sheffield dad on the run

They also found 1.5kg of loose dried cannabis in the property.

POLICE: Sheffield murder victim was the father of three young children

A police investigation into those behind the cannabis factory is underway.

READ MORE: First picture of man stabbed to death in Sheffield street

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Following a period of proactive work, PCs and PCSOs have uncovered a cannabis factory

"Over 300 plants have been seized from the address and will be sent for destruction, along with 1.5 kilos of loose dried cannabis.

Around 300 cannabis plants were found in a house in Page Hall today

"Forensic enquiries are ongoing.

"We will continue to target those who seek to profit from criminal activity."