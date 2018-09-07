Hundreds gather to remember Sheffield dad who died just two weeks after diagnosis of killer condition   

Hundreds of people gathered at a specially-arranged music festival to remember a devoted dad whose life was cruelly cut short by a killer condition.

Popular Dan Hallam was struck down with blood poisoning disease sepsis at Christmas last year and died just two weeks after being diagnosed aged 43.

Dan Hallam.

Friends and family decided to organise 'Danlines Festival' - held during the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield in July - to remember Dan, raise awareness of sepsis and money to help other sufferers.

About 300 people gathered at The Fat Cat in Kelham Island to watch performances by The Nuke Romantics and a DJ set by Shaun Doane, singer with the Everly Pregnant Brothers.

Visitors also enjoyed a guest beer specially crafted for the day called 'Beer More Dan'.

In total, the event raised £2467.33 for The Sepsis Trust.

Dan's cousin Charissa Newsome, who has helped to organise the event, said it is a way of keeping Dan's memory alive and they hope ultimately to help prevent other deaths from sepsis.

The 41-year-old mum-of-two, of Wincobank, said: "Dan would have loved the event first and foremost. He loved music and he loved people.

“As a well renowned hugger and lover of all things human I'm pretty sure he would want to hug and cuddle every single person who attended the event.”

She added: “Sepsis kills over 40, 000 people each year and costs the economy over £2 billion.

“It comes on very quickly and can be treated if caught early enough.

“Awareness of sepsis is vital. It's a personal goal of Dan's family to have information on spotting the signs and symptoms of sepsis clearly visible in every GP surgery in Sheffield.”

Friends and family previously organised BritFest 2018 at the Britannia Inn at Tupton in Chesterfield in June which raised £2000.

Meanwhile, Charissa has also vowed to get on her bike and complete a 54 mile London to Brighton cycle ride in September next year.

She previously told how Dan thought he was coming down with the flu as he opened presents with his young daughter, Joy, on Christmas Day.

His condition worsened and by Boxing Day he was in hospital fighting for life after being diagnosed with sepsis.

The blood poisoning disease spread throughout his body and a medical team later had to amputate both his legs.

Just two weeks after being diagnosed the Beighton electrician - described as a 'million in one bloke' by relatives - was dead.

To donate to the Sepsis Trust in Dan's memory visit https://www.justgiving.com/remember/533949/Daniel-Hallam