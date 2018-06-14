Hundreds expected to bid a final farewell to Brendan Ingle at Sheffield funeral today

Hundreds of mourners are expected to bid a final farewell to legendary boxing coach Brendan Ingle today at his funeral in Sheffield.

The 77-year-old died at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital last month after a short illness.

TRIBUTE: ‘No blacks, no dogs, no Irish’ - the world Brendan Ingle walked into...and helped change

Brendan, who coached world champions from his boxing gym at Wincobank and trained and mentored hundreds of young boxers over the years, will be remembered during a service at Sheffield Cathedral at 1.30pm, followed by a private family committal at City Road crematorium.

POLICE: Man found with kitchen knife tucked into waistband in Sheffield

From 9am to 12.30pm, Brendan’s closed coffin will be in his Wincobank gym to allow people to pay their respects and sign a book of condolence.

CRIME: Three men arrested over night of mayhem in Sheffield

The funeral cortege will then make its way to Sheffield Cathedral which will open to the public at 12.45pm.

A large screen is to be erected outside the cathedral because of the crowds expected at the service.