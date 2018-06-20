Hundreds expected to attend funeral of tragic Doncaster doorman who died in Cambodia

A huge turnout is expected for the funeral of a popular Doncaster doorman who took his own life in Cambodia.

Carl Kendall, 39, died last month and his funeral will take place on Friday after a massive fundraising campaign to pay for the cost of bringing his body back to the UK.

The bodybuilder was a well-known face as a doorman on the doors of Doncaster's pubs and clubs but had endured a long battle with mental health and depression and was found dead in a hotel bedroom on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong on May 30.

READ MORE: Tributes after Doncaster dad who battled depression found dead in Cambodia

The service will take place on Friday from 4pm at Rose Hill Crematorium followed by drinks afterwards at The Salutation pub on South Parade.

Last weekend, two memorial events are were staged to Carl who leaves a teenage daughter and a four month old grandson he had never seen.

READ MORE: Memorial events held for Doncaster dad found dead in Cambodia

More than 20 doormen took part in the Doncaster's Strongest Doorman contest with money raised going towards the £16,000 cost of Carl's repatriation flight and funeral.

And a music night was also held at Carter's Bar on Cleveland Street featuring X-Factor finalists Carla May Wainwright and Samantha Atkinson.

Carl had battled with mental health issues and depression for nearly 20 years following the death of his mum in 1997.