Hundreds evacuated from Sheffield's Lyceum theatre due to fire scare
Hundreds of Sheffield theatre goers have been evacuated from the Lyceum tonight after a fire scare.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 22:42 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 23:09 pm
The theatre was evacuated part way through the last night of a six-day long run of Ben Elton’s hit Queen musical We Will Rock You.
Eyewitnesses said the fire alarm went off between scenes and someone appeared on the stage and asked them to leave.
The fire service say they sent three engines to the scene after smoke was reported in the theatre.
Customers were later told the show would not restart tonight and they would be able to get refunds on Monday morning.