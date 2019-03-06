Have your say

Hundreds of kindhearted people have donated money for a three-year-old Sheffield boy with cancer to help his parents fill his last few months with joy.

Jack Lacey has been given between six months and a year to live after recently being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Jack Lacey with his dad Wesley, mum Rebecca and sister Charlotte

His devastated parents launched an online fundraising page last weekend to help them pay for days out, treats and experiences for the youngster to fill his remaining few months with happy times and already over £11,4000 has been donated.

Over 600 well wishers have donated money to the Loxley youngster.

To boost funds, parents and staff at Loxley Nursery have organised a charity fun day for Jack to be held at the Wadsley Jack pub on Saturday, March 23.

There will be a bouncy castle, DJ station, baking stalls, face painting, mini golf, pony rides, tractor riders and displays from dance and sport schools.

A fundraising auction is also planned, with football tickets, meal vouchers, hair salon gifts and personal training sessions among the lots on offer.

Click HERE to donate.



