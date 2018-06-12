Hundreds attend funeral of 'laugh a minute' Sheffield football coach

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to a much-loved Sheffield football coach with the 'wit of a comedian'.

Around 400 people filed into the chapel at Grenoside Crematorium this afternoon to bid farewell to Craig Crapper, who founded the hugely popular Southey Wolves FC after diabetes cut short his own playing career.

A moving poem recalling his fine sense of humour was read out during the service

A moving poem read out during the service recalled how he defied the condition to 'hobble down the touchline' to cheer on his young players and had the knack of making people laugh even when times were tough.

"He was always a laugh a minute, even in the tough times and dark days," reads the poem entitled 'Our Nappy', which was his nickname.

"We all know he had the wit of a comedian, in everything he'd ever say."

Mr Crapper, whose other team was Sheffield United, coached various youth sides before setting up Southey Wolves in 2010 and overseeing its rapid growth to encompass 17 teams with more than 200 players of all ages.

Southey Wolves FC founder Craig Crapper with his wife Nichola

He died suddenly at his home in Parson Cross on May 21, aged just 57.

A tribute read at his funeral told how he had always been 'football mad' and after hanging up his boots 'didn't stop coaching until the day he passed'.

He was a devoted husband, father and wife, who loved his family 'more than anything in the world' and enjoyed nothing better than spending time with his wife Nichola and grandchildren Ava, Luna and Massimo.

Craig's other passion was for scooters, and around 35 fellow members of Bedlam Scooter Club revved up in his honour to join the funeral cortege.