Human bones discovered in South Yorkshire field buried 'within last five years'

Human bones which were found near the village of Swaithe in South Yorkshire were buried within the last five years, police say.

Excavation work is continuing at the site and a police cordon remains in place, after bones and a skull were found on Mitchell's Street on Sunday, February 4.

Police say the cordon is expected to remain in place for some time.

Initial findings from the post mortem and the scene date the remains to within the last five years, although further forensic tests will need to be carried out.

The death remains unexplained and enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 605 of 4 February.