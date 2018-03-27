'Hugely talented with an amazing wit' - memorial gig for Longpigs drummer Dee Boyle

Friends, family and former bandmates of the 'hugely talented' Longpigs drummer Dee Boyle are uniting for a memorial gig in Sheffield marking the anniversary of his death.

Dee Boyle, who is best known for his work with the acclaimed Britpop band, also featuring Richard Hawley, died on April 14 last year aged just 52.

A tribute concert a year to the day of his passing will include a nod to his work with the Longpigs as well as his many other musical accomplishments.

"Dee was a brilliant drummer but also a hugely talented songwriter, lyricist and arranger," said his close friend Jo Coggan, who is helping to organise the gig.

"Hopefully this concert will help people appreciate all the amazing work he did in his later years after leaving the Longpigs.

Dee Boyle also played in the influential bands Chakk and Cabaret Voltaire

"He had an amazing wit and somewhat lived up to the wild image you’d expect from a drummer, but he was also quite humble and very generous."

The memorial gig will raise funds for a bench in Heeley People's Park, as Dee spent his latter years living in the area, recording his last material there and becoming a regular at the Sheaf View and Brothers Arms pubs.

Money raised on the night will also go towards Music Minds Matter, a mental health charity for musicicans, which Jo said could help other artists battling the demons with which Dee struggled for much of his life.

Many of Dee's old friends and musical partners will play at the memorial gig

'A Drum Roll for Dee' will take place at DINA Venue, on Cambridge Street, in the city centre, where the owner Deborah Egan was a longstanding friend of Dee's, and his tipple of choice brandy and chocolate will be on sale for those daring enough to sample the concoction.

Dee's brother Ciarán Boyle and sister Ann Marie will play traditional Irish music, including songs passed down to them by their parents.

Other performers on the night will include James Cannon, Joel White and sisters Kate & Tessa Andrews, all of whom played with and were friends of Dee.

Dee lived up to the 'wild image you would expect of a drummer', according to his friend Jo Coggan, but was also 'humble' and 'very generous'

Rounding out the evening will be Shaun McLoughlin, formerly of the band 7 Hills, who frequently gigged with Dee at venues including Delaney's and Nonnas - the latter of which Dee appeared at shortly before his death.

Before joining the Longpigs, Dee played with the influential bands Cabaret Voltaire and Chakk, the latter of which set up the legendary FON studio.

The Sheffield United fan went on to play with numerous other bands and also formed his own solo act Blaco Hill during what was a distinguished career.

* A Drum Roll for Dee will take place at DINA Venue on Saturday, April 14, from 7.30pm-1am. You can buy tickets, priced £5 plus booking fee, at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-drum-roll-for-dee-tickets-42849821971.