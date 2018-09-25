Huge Sheffield nightclub set for ‘rebirth’ following previous closure rumours 

A huge nightclub in Sheffield – which was the subject of closure speculation earlier this year – is set for a ‘rebirth’ having been taken over by new management.

Rumours emerged online in the summer that The Plug in Matilda Street was to be sold off and the site would reopen as a ‘golfing supplies company’.

But this was denied by the venue owners MJR Group and the firm announced this week that the venue is set for a bright future having being taken over by a new management team.

Nicole Jewitt, Plug’s new general manager, said: “It’s such an exciting time to join as the new general manager here at Plug and to be a part of its rebirth!

“Our diary is now officially open and we are really looking forward to bringing some new concepts to the city.

“Customers can expect a real diverse programme of events this Autumn - we want everyone to feel welcome!”

The venue has been open for 13 years and is popular in particular with the city’s student population.

The club has a number of high-profile gigs listed to take place this Autumn including alternative rock group Black Grape, Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation and Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner, Aquaria.

There will also be a weekly club night on Saturdays.

In the past the venue has hosted many top acts including Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys.