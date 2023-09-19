Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hopes are high that a huge primary schools cross-country race date can be rescheduled - after the event was called off at the last minute due to a clerical error.

The first meet of the season for the Primary Cross Country Association - part of the Sheffield Federation for School Sports - was due to take place on the Bole Hills in Crookes, involving hundreds of young runners aged seven to 11 from primary schools across the city.

But with 36 hours to go, following final pre-fixture checks, it was realised approval from Sheffield Council had not been granted - and the event last Saturday had to be shelved.

Pete McLeod, chair of the Primary Cross Country Association, said the decision was taken very 'reluctantly' and added: "In 20 years I can't remember that we have had to cancel a fixture for this reason, although there have been occasions when bad weather, particularly snow and ice, has caused a last-minute cancellation."

Any cancellation at short notice is disappointing for children, parents and the schools involved.

"Getting messages quickly to schools is always a challenge and, with the best will in the world, 100 per cent success is not guaranteed.

"I am aware of one parent who turned up with their child on Saturday morning thinking the fixture was still on. Hopefully there were not others."

Mr McLeod stressed the entire primary schools cross country calendar is organised entirely by selfless volunteers - "a mixture of school staff, former school staff and parents" - who give up their own time to ensure that "something so valued by schools continues to take place".

"The number of schools and pupils has increased significantly in recent years," he said. "When I was first involved 20 years ago we would be lucky to get 150 pupils taking part. Now, we have four times that number participating, and from schools right across the city. "

This is in no small part due to the dynamism of the League Secretary, Steve Moran.

"Even in the coldest months we get over 500 pupils taking part, keen to represent their school.

"As someone who is involved with cross country at a regional level, I can vouch for the fact that the organisation of fixtures, courses and results is first-rate."

Mr McLeod said he was hopeful the Bole Hills meet could be rescheduled for later in the year.

Further fixtures and a championships take place across the autumn and spring school terms, with events at Parkwood Springs on September 30, Concord Park in Shiregreen in October, and races at Bradfield School and Norfolk Park in November.

The season continues with races at Brunswick Primary, Longley Park, Graves Park and Castle Dyke next year.

"I imagine we will try to reschedule the Bole Hills fixture for later in the season if we can find a time," Mr McLeod told The Star.

"The constraint is that we plan the programme to take account of other cross country and athletics events such as the secondary schools cross country league, the county clubs cross country league, area and regional cross country championships, and the area South Yorkshire indoor league, and finding another 'free' date is not always that easy.

"Clearly, we will do our best."

One mum, whose two sons have taken part in the cross country season with their school for the last three years, said the event brings untold positives to around 600 children city-wide.

