Huge police response to incident at Fir Vale School in Sheffield

Police officers and ambulances have been deployed to a Sheffield secondary school amid unconfirmed reports of a ‘riot’.

Around 10 police cars, vans and ambulances are outside Fir Vale School, Fir Vale, according to concerned residents.

Police and paramedics outside Fir Vale School this afternoon

Scores of local residents are gathered outside, with claims that students were involved in a brawl and a gun and knife were seen.

Details have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

One eye witness said: "We drove past about five to 10 minutes ago and all hell was breaking loose.

"We saw two police riot vans and police dogs. We saw parents and pupils trying to climb over the fences.

"I'd say there were about 100-150 people rioting and there was chaos on both sides of the fence. "

The school’s switchboard is being inundated with calls from concerned parents.

More to follow from the scene.