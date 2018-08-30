Huge police response as terrified residents catch South Yorkshire man breaking into their house

A huge police operation was launched after shocked residents returned home to find a man who had broken into their home.

Terrified residents in Baslow returned home to find a man, wanted for more than 20 offences, burgling the contents of their house.

The man tried to make a quick getaway in a silver car but was pursued by a huge police operation.

Roads policing, the dogs unit and armed police all chased the man through the streets of Bowshaw and Dronfield before he was eventually detained.

A 25-year-old man from Rotherham was eventually arrested with the vehicle seized and stolen jewellery recovered.