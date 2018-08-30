Huge police response as terrified residents catch South Yorkshire man breaking into their house

Baslow sign - Credit: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT
A huge police operation was launched after shocked residents returned home to find a man who had broken into their home. 

Terrified residents in Baslow returned home to find a man, wanted for more than 20 offences, burgling the contents of their house. 

The man tried to make a quick getaway in a silver car but was pursued by a huge police operation. 

Roads policing, the dogs unit and armed police all chased the man through the streets of Bowshaw and Dronfield before he was eventually detained. 

A 25-year-old man from Rotherham was eventually arrested with the vehicle seized and stolen jewellery recovered. 