Huge police presence on Sheffield street after man on spice walks into traffic 

A man who walked into traffic on a Sheffield street after taking spice has been arrested for attacking police officers.

Police were called to Longley Hall Road at around 6.20am after spotting a man walking into traffic.

When officers arrived on the scene, they identified that the man was under the influence of spice.

The man then attacked officers who used forced to detain him.

A statement from Sheffield North East NHP read: “What had been a pretty steady night all changed at around 6:20am.

“Officers from Ecclesfield an incident regarding a male walking into traffic.

“When officers arrived on scene, this male who was under the influence of “Spice” attacked officers, who were left no option but to use force to detain the male.

“He was then transported to hospital to assist with treating him for drug related psychosis. He was also placed under arrest for Assault PC.”