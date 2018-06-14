Huge police presence in Sheffield 'linked to shooting'

Police have flooded a street in Sheffield this afternoon, with the helicopter circling ahead, as they investigate the shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this week.

The Star has received reports of officers being out in force on Martin Street in Netherthorpe, near The Ponderosa park, where it is believed they are carrying out a raid in connection to Monday's shooting in Woodthorpe.

Reports circulating on social media initially suggested there had been a new shooting in the area.

But South Yorkshire Police said today's activity was connected to the shooting on Nodder Road on Monday, which left a 17-year-old boy seriously injured.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police are in the area today as they are making enquiries in relation to the shooting earlier this week."