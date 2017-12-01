Huge new restaurant opens at Meadowhall...and they serve a Christmas BURGER

A huge new restaurant has just opened at Meadowhall and they have a very Christmassy item on the menu.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has now opened their 2,500 sq ft restaurant in Meadowhall, making it one of the brand's largest sites.

The chain restaurant will be located on the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter alongside leading brands including Giraffe, TGI Fridays and Carluccio's.

GBK will cater for 100 customers and create 30 jobs.

Commenting on the launch, Alice Keown, F&B Asset Manager for British Land, said: “Gourmet Burger Kitchen launching at Meadowhall adds even more variety to the selection of family focused restaurants situated on the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter.”

“Around 64% of our shoppers choose to have something to eat or drink when they visit and so maintaining an exciting and high quality leisure offer is of key importance.

"The launch of GBK coincides with both the completion of the £60 million refurbishment works and the busy Christmas period; it’s a very exciting time to join one the of UK’s premier shopping destinations.”

Customers will also be treated to the restaurant's new Christmas burger which will be available until January 2.

If you're fed up of Turkey and the trimmings, then you can choose from beef, venison or chicken, topped with ho-ho-hash browns and smoked Applewood cheese.

The burger also has cabbage, bacon and tarragon mayo, finished off with a devil on horseback and a sidecar of gravy.

Zoe Jackson, Head of Communications at GBK, says: “This yuletide, make arguments over meaty mains a ghost of Christmas past with our new special O Christmas Three.

"Packed with our favourite festive treats, hash browns, smoked Applewood cheese, cabbage & bacon, tarragon mayo and a devil on horseback, plus the choice of venison, chicken or beef, the special is sure to give any quarrelling table a silent (and stuffed) night. ”