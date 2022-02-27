Huge grassland fire rages near old Sheffield Ski Village site
A large fire has taken hold on grassland near the old Sheffield Ski Village site this evening.
Firefighters are tackling the blaze, which is also close to Parkwood Springs, Wardsend Cemetery and Owlerton Stadium.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 6.18pm today, Sunday, February 27, to reports of a large grassland fire.
He said two fire engines and around 10 firefighters had been sent to the scene, where they remained an hour later, but thankfully the blaze is not believed to be spreading.
He added that the fire service had received a lot of calls as the flames and smoke were very visible from Hillsborough and further afield.
It’s understood many observers initially believed the old Ski Village site itself, where there are plans to create a new family-orientated leisure attraction, was on fire.
Sheffield Ski Village was reportedly Europe's largest artificial ski resort in its heyday, during the 90s and noughties, but was destroyed by fire in 2012.
It has become notorious for arson attacks over the ensuing years, so much so that there is even a website called ‘Is the Ski Village on Fire’ which when you open it gives the answer in giant text ‘probably’.
Various proposals to regenerate the site have fallen by the wayside during the last decade but there are still hopes it can be revived, with the latest plans being for a ‘Gravity Park’ where sledging and zip wires would be among a range of rides and attractions.