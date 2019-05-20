Huge fire send smoke billowing across South Yorkshire town
A huge fire has sent thick black smoke billowing across a South Yorkshire town.
By Dan Hayes
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 15:54
The fire is located on White Lane in Thorne and is believed to involve a large quantity of tyres.
Firefighters were called at 14.20pm this afternoon and one engine is currently in attendance.
The South Yorkshire Fire Control room said nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze and that it was too soon to say if the fire was set deliberately.