Huge fire at Sheffield recycling plant

A huge fire has broken out at a recycling plant in the Darnall area of Sheffield tonight,

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street.

Residents in the area are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 8.20pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire involves a building around 50mx30m, machinery and a number of tonnes worth of rubbish.

The service said in a statement: “This is an on-going incident and people are urged to avoid the area whilst firefighters do their work.”

Allende Way , Coleridge Road , Darnell Road Clement Street , Phillimore Road and Century Street are all closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Officers from the Environment Agency are also attending the scene to assess ‘potential environmental impact’.

