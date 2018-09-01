Huge closing sale at Sheffield vintage emporium making way for £6m redevelopment

A huge closing sale has begun at a Sheffield vintage emporium which is shutting to make way for a £6 million redevelopment.

The Nichols Building Antique and Vintage Centre, close to the Shalesmoor roundabout, has promised shoppers ‘loads of bargains’ throughout September as traders attempt to clear their stock.

The Victorian warehouse is set to be converted to house shops, cafés, bars and nearly 50 apartments.

Announcing the sale, the antiques centre wrote: “The Nichols Building Antique and Vintage centre is finally CLOSING down due to redevelopment.

“Loads of bargains during all of September from over 40 dealers wanting to sell off some stock.”

The centre is open every day expect Monday, between 11am and 5pm.