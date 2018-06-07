Huge cannabis farm found in former South Yorkshire pub

Have your say

Police got more than they bargained for when they searched for a wanted man in a South Yorkshire pub.

Officers from the Rotherham Central neighbourhood police team found a 'substantial' number of cannabis plants in the former William Fry pub, in Rotherham town centre when they forced entry.

The Wellgate pub has been closed since late 2015.

But police discovered dozens of plants in several rooms and across several floors.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.