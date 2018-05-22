Huge blaze breaks out at South Yorkshire industrial unit

Firefighters are currently tackling a huge blaze that has broken out at a South Yorkshire industrial unit this afternoon.

Five fire engines and an aerial appliance are currently at the scene of the fire in Todwick Road, Dinnington.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. Picture: Tim Cotton

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they received a call about the blaze, which is believed to be around 40 metres by 50 metres in size, at 5.20pm.

South Yorkshire Police are believed to have closed a section of Todwick Road while work to extinguish the fire continues.

An eye witness said: "I noticed the fire while I was in my garden. You can see smoke from it for miles across Rotherham and south Sheffield."