Huge 7m moon model coming to Doncaster this autumn

A gigantic illuminated model of the moon that’s touring the UK and the world is to come to Doncaster this autumn.

The seven metre art instillation, which has been wowing crowds across Britain, will be displayed at Doncaster Minster in November.

The Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, will be on show at the church from November 16-24 as part of the DN Light Night Winter Festival.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, the moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

As it travels from place to place, it will gather new musical compositions and an ongoing collection of personal responses, stories and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.

The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones. Each venue also programmes their own series lunar inspired events beneath the moon.

Jerram’s Museum of the Moon was inspired by living in Bristol and noticing the huge tidal variation as he cycled over the Avon Cut each day. His moon research also led to his artwork Tide.

The moon will be on show at Doncaster Minster as part of Right Up Our Street's Festival of Light.