‘Hub’ help for Doncaster’s homeless

A new, monthly ‘hub’ in Doncaster town centre hopes to give help and support to rough sleepers and vulnerable people, to help them turn their lives around.

This commitment follows a successful pilot which took place in July this year, and saw 18 people attend to be helped by friendly health and social care experts.

Nurses and a street doctor were on hand to provide mental health support and wound care treatment, to help people tackle addiction, mental and physical health issues.

Financial and housing advice is provided too.

The monthly pop-up hub will take place on the first Thursday of every month from 11am to 1pm, in the Hall Gate United Reformed Church in Doncaster.

It is open to anyone who is struggling to access or receive services in Doncaster.

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: “The hub was a resounding success and is a perfect example of reaching out to people with a range of complex inter-related issues that often present as change resistant and form part of addiction in the community.

“It shows what can be achieved by working together to break the cycle of complex substance addiction with one key aim to give people hope and a way to lead a healthier and better way of life.”

Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, said: “As we head towards winter this support is even more important and could be crucial during the colder and darker months.”

The Doncaster Complex Lives Alliance is a partnership of support agencies working to engage with and help people who are caught in a cycle involving rough sleeping, addiction and mental ill – health. Their goal is to aim to help people access accommodation and help them on the road to recovery and back into community life.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk to someone in confidence please visit Aspire’s live chat at: www.aspire.community, or ring 01302 730956.