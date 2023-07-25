Howard Barron has discovered the perfect way to keep fit…volunteering with St Luke’s Hospice.

At 80-years-old, Ecclesall-based Howard still has plenty of energy to volunteer for St Luke’s four times per week and has no plans for giving up any time soon.

“I retired at 59 due to ill health and somebody suggested that I should give some time to a charity shop to help with my recovery,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard first came to St Luke’s in 2006, after gaining some volunteer experience with another charity, and for several years was a regular at the charity’s Abbeydale Road shop

Howard is a keen St Luke's volunteer

The well-being strategy must have paid off because he now completes three sessions per week at the St Luke’s Ecclesall Road shop, where he can be found manning the till, and then heads to the Crookes store for Saturday afternoons.

“I have to say that volunteering really keeps you going,” Howard said.

“It keeps me fit, it forces you out of yourself, especially if you live on your own, it gives you something to get up and get ready for and it gives you a chance to talk to all sorts of people so I do get a lot out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d definitely say give it a try because you’re supporting a good cause and doing yourself some good too.”