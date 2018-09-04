How you could land a pilot or cabin crew job with Jet2 just one hour away from Sheffield

Have you ever dreamed of working above the clouds? Well, if piloting is your passion then you’re in luck.

Jet2 is hiring new pilots, cabin crew and ground staff as part of a huge recruitment drive at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Jet2 jobs available

The 350 new roles at LBA are among 3,000 available across the country as part of the budget airline's expansion.

Summer 2019 will see another increase in capacity from Leeds Bradford - with new routes to Bourgas in Bulgaria, Izmir in Turkey and Chania on Crete opening, as well as extra seats and flights to existing popular destinations.

A new aircraft will also be permanently based there.

There are 150 new cabin crew positions on offer, 200 ground operations roles and a smaller number of flight deck jobs for qualified and experienced pilots.

Ground staff are responsible for ensuring flights depart safely and on time, and assist passengers in the airport.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said:- “This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Leeds Bradford Airport, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers.

“The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

The jobs are for a summer 2019 start and will be advertised this month.

Visit the Jet2 careers site for more information.