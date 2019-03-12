How you can help clean up Sheffield’s waterways

Sheffield’s fight against litter will take to the city’s waterways later this month as part of a clean up of the River Don.

The River Stewardship Company, working with Don Catchment Rivers’ Trust , have organised the Great Sheffield River Clean-Up which will be held on Saturday, March 23.

A previous litter pick and clean up session along the River Don.

Members of Sheffield Kayak Club and Sheffield Hallam Univeristy Canoe Club will take to the waters on Kelham Island betwen Ball Street Bridge and the Gardener’s Rest pub.

Elizabeth Townsend, projects and communications officer at the River Stewardship Company, said: “There will be something for everyone to take part in on the day: young children can help make a bug hotel, there will be litter picking galore, and if people fancy working up a sweat they can help fish out the odd car bumper, or join the pruning squad.

“Those who are more adventurous can don waders to head out to retrieve debris off the weir or join one of our trained staff in boats to reach the otherwise inaccessible islands.

“The canoe clubs will be out on the water and volunteers will have the opportunity to climb aboard a catacanoe to lend a hand.”

Elizabeth said volunteers of all ages were welcome but added children under the age of 16 must be supervised and only those aged 16 and above will be alloved in the water.

The event will run from 10am until 4pm and volunteers are asked to register at the Kelham Island Kitchen beforehand.

Protective gear will be provided but people have been asked to wear warm clothes and sturdy footwear.

For more information visit https://shaff.co.uk/shaff19/greatsheffieldrivercleanup