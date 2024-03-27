How to win big on your next big food shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No matter where you shop, you can make your weekly groceries more meaningful by raising a donation when buying your weekly food shop.

Thousands of people shop via the UK’s leading giving platform when doing their food shops to donate to their favourite charities and causes without it costing them a penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And even better, between 1st-28th April you could be in with the chance to win ‘The Big Shop – Grocery’ giveaway from easyfundraising.

food shopping

You can enter into the weekly prize draw to win back the value of your shopping basket whenever you shop with a participating grocery brand via the grocery hub.

The donations and deals you could get from the top food retailers include:

· Hello Fresh are giving up to £8 donation, 60% off your 1st box and 25% off for two months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Morrisons are giving up to £3.50 donations, and you can book a home delivery slot from just £1.50

· Iceland are giving up to 5% donations with 1000s of free next day deliveries available

· Tesco are giving up to £6.50 donations

· Sainsbury’s up to £7 donations

· Ocado are giving up to 2.5% donations and you can enjoy 25% off your first order when you spend £60

· Green Chef are giving up to £6 donations, 40% of your first order with free shipping, then 25% off for a month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply by doing your grocery shopping through easyfundraising, you can start to donate to a charity or cause of your choice who needs your help. The retailer that you’re buying from donates a percentage of your shopping total to the cause or charity of your cause, meaning your donation doesn’t cost you anything.

The good causes or charities you could support include PTA groups for your local school, an animal charity close to your heart or the sports club that you play for.

Charities and causes across the UK rely on donations raised through easyfundraising, with over 2 million people doing their online shopping through the platform.

easyfundraising launched in 2007 and has so far seen more than £50 million donated to good causes and charities. It partners with more than 8,000 brands to ensure you can support the cause that needs your help in an easy, simple and cost-free way.