How to watch Battle of Britain flypast over Sheffield this weekend

A Spitfire is set to soar through the skies above Sheffield this weekend, in a Battle of Britain flypast.

The historic fighter aircraft, which helped the Allies conquer the skies during the Second World War, is due to pass over the city tomorrow afternoon.

According to RAF schedules, it will appear above the southern suburbs of Greenhill Meadowhead at around 12.22pm on Sunday.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flights operate out of the RAF Coningsby base in Lincolnshire.

Historic aircraft are regularly flown from there to keep them airworthy and commemorate fallen servicemen and women at events ranging from Trooping the Colour to major air displays.

The Spitfire is due to leave Coningsby at 12pm, passing over Skellingthorpe at 12.10pm, Sheffield at 12.22pm, Horbury at 12.34pm, Upperthong at 12.41pm and Lymm at 12.53pm.