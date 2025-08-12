A dazzling meteor shower could be visible from Sheffield tonight – here’s when and where to watch, according to city-based astrophysicist Dr Richard Parker.

If skies clear over Sheffield tonight, residents could witness one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

Dr Richard Parker, an astrophysicist at the University of Sheffield, explained that the Perseid meteor shower is an annual event caused by Earth passing through a trail of debris left behind by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

“As the Earth orbits the Sun, it passes through the debris (pieces of rock and ice) from a comet that orbits the Sun much less often than Earth - once every 133 years.”

These fragments - or meteors - burn up in the atmosphere, creating shooting stars.

“When the Earth passes through this debris from the comet, the meteors enter Earth's atmosphere but burn up before they hit us – at night you can see this as shooting stars,” Dr Parker added.

Although the Perseids can be spotted from late July until late August, the shower peaks today (12 August), meaning tonight is one of the best opportunities to see them.

In Sheffield, your chances are best if you head to a spot with low light pollution – such as the edges of the Peak District, Stanage Edge or Wincobank Hill.

“The best way to see them in Sheffield is to look north after midnight – hopefully the thick cloud we have will clear by then!

“If it is clear, try lying on the ground or in a deck chair and stare at the same part of the sky for about 20 minutes – you should see quite a few in a 20-minute period.”

When and where to watch in Sheffield:

Peak time: After midnight tonight (best around 12–2am).

Best direction: Look north.

Viewing tip: Lie down and watch the same patch of sky for at least 20 minutes.

Good spots: Anywhere on the edge of the Peak District with minimal light pollution.

Weather watch: Cloud is forecast, so check for clear spells before heading out.

With warm clothes and a bit of luck with the weather, you could catch dozens of shooting stars in a single hour.