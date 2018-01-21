How to drive in the snow and ice - simple tips for driving around Sheffield in dangerous weather

As snow continues to fall across Sheffield today, many roads are becoming extremely hazardous.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across the region for snow and ice.

As temperatures continue to struggle to get above freezing, the Met Office along with Highways England and The RAC have issued some tips for driving in tough conditions.

Preparing for the snow

Make sure you plan your journey by checking the latest weather forecast.

Set off earlier than you would normally do so and make sure the snow is cleared from your car.

Have a de-icer with you and make sure you demist your windscreen before setting off.

Never use hot water to de-ice your windscreen as this can weaken the glass and cause it to break.

The Highway Code stipulates you must be able to see out of every glass panel in your vehicle.

Clear any snow off the roof of the vehicle before you drive away, otherwise you may cause snow to fall on your windscreen hampering your vision.



Driving in the snow and ice

If you are driving in the snow, accelerate gently using low revs - you may also want to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.

Try and then change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible.



It is recommended to keep around ten times the normal gap between you and the car in front and try not to brake suddenly.



When approaching a bend, brake before you start turning and keep the wheels turned in the direction you want to go in if you do skid.

Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.

Make sure to keep your fog lights on if visibility drops below 100m.

Do not overtake unless it is safe to do so - there may be uncleared snow on the road ahead.



