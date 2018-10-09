How to claim compensation for cancellations after train derails at Sheffield railway station 

Hundreds of commuters have been left facing travel chaos today after a train derailed at Sheffield railway station this morning.

The derailment has led to huge disruptions to services all day with lines blocked and a number of trains cancelled or delayed.

Trains delayed in Sheffield

Some trains are still running following the derailment but many other commuters have not been as lucky.

National Rail said the disruption was expected to last until 5pm as a team of engineers continue to work to recover the stricken train.

Commuters have described the situation at the railway station as ‘pandemonium’ with only a few trains able to go in or out.

The disruption has led to many passengers missing their trains, some of which they had already paid for.

But, there are ways to claim for compensation if your train has been delayed.

Most rail passengers will be able to claim a full or partial refund if their train has been cancelled or delayed by at least 30 minutes.

Passengers can claim directly from the train company which was running the delayed service, even if you booked the ticket via a different website, withing 28 days of the delay.

This can be done by heading to the train company’s website and filling out an online form.

Make sure to keep and upload a picture of your ticket as extra evidence.

You can also write a letter to the train company, including details of your journey as well as the original ticket.

A refund should be sent through within a month.

However, some train companies will offer vouchers as a form of compensation to use of future train journeys.

Passengers do not have to accept these and can insist on a cash refund.

If your train was delayed, make sure you check how late it actually was and, if you can’t remember, head to www.recenttraintimes.co.uk to remind yourself.