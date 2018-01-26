How this new online porn law will require age ID checks to watch pornography in UK

Compulsory age ID checks are being introduced across online pornograhy sites in the UK this year.

From April, anyone trying to access online pornography in the UK will be required to pass an age ID check.

The change is being introduced as part of new legislation in the Digital Economy Act and it will come into effect in April 2018.

The government announced the move this week in a bid to protect under-18s.

The act also sets out other laws on the use of bots to snap up gig tickets and laws on piracy including against 'fully loaded' Kodi box users.

How will the ID check work?

An age check requirement will apply to any website or online platform which provides pornography 'on a commercial basis' to people in the UK.

Business which do not comply can be fined and regulators can ask third party advertisement and payment services to withdraw support.

Regulators will also be able to block porn websites if they fail to show that they are denying access to under-18s.

These websites will be required to demand credit card details or proof of age and face fines of up to £250,000 or being blocked by UK internet service providers if they do not comply.