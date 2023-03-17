How the late Brendan Ingle's teachings helped this Sheffield schoolgirl

When Sheffield teenager Olivia Dunleavey was excluded from school for punching another pupil, her life was at a crossroads.

Brendan Ingle looks down on Olivia Dunleavey, flanked by Atif Shafiq and Abdul Ali

Her attitude and behaviour were poor as was her relationship with Firth Park Academy teachers and some members of her own family.

Life was bleak and the future uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After serving five days of exile from school, she returned to find her name had been suggested to former professional boxer Atif Shafiq, who was running a boxing programme on-site.

Now, 15 months later, her life has been transformed.

Her academic life has gone from strength to strength, she is happy - and has learned to show respect to those around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a classic example of the transformation in the character of boys and girls once conducted by the late Brendan Ingle, the legendary Wincobank coach who nurtured Atif during his own days in the ring.

A new drawing of Ingle now adorns a wall at the Unity gym in Aldwarke, Rotherham, looking down on Olivia and other youngsters.

The Aldwarke Lane gym is run by Atif, 29, and Abdul Majid, both of whom have guided Olivia toward a new direction in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia who lives with her dad and grandparents in Shiregreen, said: "I was always naughty at school and that was due to my circumstances at the time.

"I was getting in trouble with little things and not respecting teachers and just not listening.

"I was at my worse when I was about 13, I wasn't a respectful person."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being excluded from school for striking another girl was something she regrets but has learned from.

"It was stupid, petty stuff" she admitted.

"I had let myself down. When I got back from exclusion, my friends told me about Atif's boxing group at the school.

"At first, I thought it would just be another lesson but I did one and it started to change my life - it made me feel happier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discipline had been a dirty word for Olivia until then.

Suddenly she was embracing it, training six days a week, sometimes two sessions a day.

"Atif said I was strong and good on pads so I started coming to the gym regularly," she said.

"I was the only girl in the gym, but I settled right in. I found it was keeping me in shape and giving me a focus, and I could bring that into my school life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have settled down massively, teachers and family have noticed the difference."

Olivia has now had two contests against girls with more experience in her weight and age category - winning both.

She brings aggression to the ring, but can now control it once she steps foot off the canvas.

Her aim is to become a professional and go all the way to the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Atif said: "You can see how her focus, drive, and discipline have turned her life around completely. It is a classic example of what Brendan used to do.

"She told me that as a council estate child going out at the weekend she had no control, discipline, and structure in her life.

"But she knew there was more out there - and she found it.

"Now, I could not ask for more than she is giving if she was a professional fighter. She is a real rarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a lot of good lads in gym, but the discipline and focus I get from her is just different. She is different!"

Her dad Matt Watson, 37, a roofer, has been delighted with her progress.

"She is a lot better, a different girl, from her mannerisms...to everything. It's all about her having something to concentrate on. She has really got stuck in.

"She had nothing to look forward to before, but boxing is that now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said her school behaviour and application have improved and that was very rewarding for him, her nanna, and grandad.

"Atif and the others are brilliant at the gym, they put so much time and effort into all the kids there.

"I am very proud of her and all the hard work she is putting in."