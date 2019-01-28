The Bower brothers have today been jailed.

How the Bower brothers tore two families apart after 79MPH horror crash in Sheffield

Sheffield brothers Elliott and Declan Bower have today been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for causing a fatal crash in Darnall.

Here, the Star looks back on how the tragic events unfolded that day and how the Bower brothers were eventually brought to justice.

Emergency services worked through the night and into Saturday morning to assist with the crash

1. Declan suffered minor injuries in the crash

The VW Golf was preparing to turn into Bannham Road

2. The two families were travelling in a VW Touran people carrier

The family were returning home from a day trip to London.

3. The VW Golf was being pursued by the police at the time of the collision

The Bower brothers were travelling at 79mph overtaking a bus before the crash

4. The family was told by police the Golf had been on the wrong side of the road

