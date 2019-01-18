How Sheffield Wednesday fans can travel to Chelsea v Owls game at Stamford Bridge for just £28

Sheffield Wednesday fans are being given the chance to travel to the upcoming FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for just £28.

Shuttle bus service Zeelo has confirmed it will be running coaches direct from Sheffield to Stamford Bridge next weekend for the Owls’ eagerly awaited game against the Premier League giants.

Zeelo is offering Owls fans trips to London from 28.

READ MORE: Steve Agnew can’t wait for Sheffield Wednesday v Chelsea clash

A spokesman for the firm said: “With limited transport options for the game from Sheffield and train tickets to London on the day already at £80 return, Wednesday fans are facing an expensive and uphill battle to get to London for the game.”

The two are set to meet at Stamford Bridge on January 27.

READ MORE: Player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday fared in their victory over Luton for Chelsea clash

But the firm says Sheffield Wednesday fans can travel direct to Stamford Bridge if they book on Zeelo’s website here: https://zeelo.co/rides/football/chelsea-vs-sheffield-wednesday-away-travel-15902.

Prices start from £28.

Tickets are sent straight to user’s phones and the direct trip means that fans will not need to worry about parking or crowded public transport after the game.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time with Chelsea highlights everything that is wrong with football

Zeelo will be organising a pick up point for Sheffield Wednesday fans from Sheffield – Attercliffe Common at 1pm and the return coach will arrive back in Sheffield at 11.45pm.

Zeelo uses data to pop-up coach routes that aim to cut travel times by 30% and keep fares low. All services are run on executive coaches with air-con and a guaranteed seat.

The firm transports thousands of sports fans to games every week and also run services for fans across the country including Wasps, Harlequins and Tottenham Hotspur.