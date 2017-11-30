How Sheffield looked after a snowstorm almost 50 years ago revealed in rare footage

Sheffield is poised to get its first snow of the winter next week and residents are already wondering how they'll cope.

Temperatures have plummeted this week and the cold snap is set to last well into December, forecasters have warned.

Sheffield in 1971 - Credit: @AndrewRWhite

Last night was one of the coldest nights of the year and, while there was no snow in Sheffield, many parts of the UK woke up to a snowy scene.

There is plenty of footage online of when Sheffield was last met with a snowstorm, back in 2010, with many videos on YouTube documenting the blizzard.

But, how did Sheffield cope in a snowstorm almost 50 years ago?

Footage uploaded by Andrew White on Twitter has revealed that, despite almost half a century passing, very little has changed.

The clips, from around 1971, show cars and buses struggling to navigate down the partially cleared streets of Sheffield.

The snow from the pavements has not been cleared and, in one clip, a black car can be seen skidding across the road.

While it is not clear exactly where exactly in Sheffield the footage was taken, the cars struggling up the hilly streets are an all too familiar sight.

The footage was uploaded to Twitter by @AndrewRWhite who is currently researching a book and TV programme on Sheffield.