How popular every Sheffield Wednesday player is - according to their Twitter following

But which of their stars has the most Twitter followers? We decided to take a look at who is the most followed footballer at Hillsborough.

1. Gary Hooper 200k Twitter followers jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Barry Bannan 104k Twitter followers jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Steven Fletcher 103k Twitter followers jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Adam Reach 22.4k Twitter followers jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more