Sheffield Wednesday players

How popular every Sheffield Wednesday player is - according to their Twitter following

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the most well-known clubs in England and they boast more than 276k followers on Twitter.

But which of their stars has the most Twitter followers? We decided to take a look at who is the most followed footballer at Hillsborough.

200k Twitter followers

1. Gary Hooper

200k Twitter followers
104k Twitter followers

2. Barry Bannan

104k Twitter followers
103k Twitter followers

3. Steven Fletcher

103k Twitter followers
22.4k Twitter followers

4. Adam Reach

22.4k Twitter followers
