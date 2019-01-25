How popular every Sheffield Wednesday player is - according to their Twitter following
Sheffield Wednesday are one of the most well-known clubs in England and they boast more than 276k followers on Twitter.
But which of their stars has the most Twitter followers? We decided to take a look at who is the most followed footballer at Hillsborough.
1. Gary Hooper
200k Twitter followers
2. Barry Bannan
104k Twitter followers
3. Steven Fletcher
103k Twitter followers
4. Adam Reach
22.4k Twitter followers
