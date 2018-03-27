How Neil Warnock once cleverly tricked Sheffield United squad out of hundreds of pounds

Have your say

Neil Warnock has always been one of football's most colourful characters and is adored by almost everyone connected with Sheffield United.

The 69-year-old famously led his boyhood club to the semi finals of the League Cup and FA Cup in 2003 before securing promotion to the Premier League.

Warnock was no stranger to controversy during his time at Bramall Lane; picking fights with Sheffield Wednesday fans, referees and even Phil Thompson.

But, former Blades striker Paul Peschisolido has revealed how Warnock even irked his own players from time to time.

Writing in her column on the Sun, Karen Brady lifted the lid on Warnock's quarrelsome streak as well as his 'competitiveness, tactical cunning, dressing-room wisdom and laughter'.

The West Ham United Vice-Chairman then recounted a hilarious story involving her husband, Peschisolido and a squad bowling trip.

Peschisolido told her how Warnock had arranged a game of ten-pin bowling on a team-bonding weekend at Scarborough, with an added twist.

He said: "He convinced us all to put £10 in the pot, winner take all.

“We agreed for some fun, then he pulled out his own bowling shoes and custom ball, shot 250 and took all our money.”

Earlier this year, Warnock revealed how he embraced his role as the pantomime villain, even making a rather unusual request for when he dies.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said; "I don't want silence. I want them all to be chanting "Warnock's a w*****" over and over again.For a whole minute.

"That would be my ideal. They'll all smile because they'd all know that would mean a lot to me.

"As daft as it sounds. It matters because it would mean I've stirred emotions. I've helped people love football."

Warnock returns to Bramall Lane on Easter Monday when his high-flying Cardiff City side take on Chris Wilder's men.