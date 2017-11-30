How many football fans were banned by Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United in 2017?

Have your say

The number of football banning orders for 2017 have been revealed, but how do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fare in the league of shame?

There were 620 banning orders issued in the Championship as of August 7 and 391 issued in League One by the same period.

Only Millwall and Bristol Rovers had more banning orders than Sheffield United by August 7, with the Blades having 37 fans banned at this period.

By contrast, Sheffield Wednesday only banned 17 supporters at this period, fewer than Leeds United with 36.

This marks a huge decrease in banning orders against Wednesday fans with the number standing at 29 on August 1, 2016.

Sheffield United's banning orders have also decreased from this time last year with 39 fans banned on August 1.

Newcastle United fans topped the list of banning orders in England and Wales for the third consecutive year with 111 banning orders against supporters.

They were followed by Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers with 75.

Sheffield United had 35 fans arrested last season while only 20 were arrested at Sheffield Wednesday.

Birmingham City had the highest number of fans arrested last season at 72, followed by West Ham United with 67.